Super Sabin helps Banbury extend unbeaten run at Tring Park

Lloyd Sabin produced a captain’s innings as Banbury drew at Tring Park in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

The Banbury skipper hit an unbeaten 91 runs as his side overcame the loss of early wickets to thwart the hosts in Saturday’s division one fixture.

Having won the toss, Tring Park skipper Shelvin Gumbs elected to bat and saw his side make a solid start despite the early loss of Andrew Dixon, trapped lbw by Brad Taylor.

Charlie Macdonell soon followed, caught by Taylor off West, but opener Alexander Woodland and Michael Payne put on 98 runs for the third wicket. Woodland made 61 runs off 139 balls before he was caught and bowled by Sabin.

But Park continued to make good progress with Luke Coleman-Ohrynowsky and Payne taking the score on to 181-4. Payne was finally caught by West off Olly Wright for 70 runs off 111 balls.

Coleman-Ohrynowsky and Gumbs put on another good stand of 75 runs as the hosts reached 256-5. Coleman-Ohrynowsky was caught by Ollie Clarke off Wright for 47 but Gumbs went on to make 40 before was bowled by Aizaz Cheema.

Park finished on 286-9 off their 64 overs while Cheema took 3-54 on a day when the batsmen took full of advantage of the conditions.

In reply, Banbury were soon up against it.

Craig Haupt went with 27 runs on the board, caught by Coleman-Ohrynowsky off Woodland, who then trapped Charlie Hill lbw with Banbury having only added four more runs. West soon followed, caught and bowled by Simon Stanway for 20 as Banbury faced an uphill struggle.

Ed Phillips joined his skipper at the crease and the pair took Banbury on to 82-4 before he was caught by Kamran Shah off Payne for 22. Clarke then came in to form the vital partnership with Sabin and stem the flow of wickets.

The pair took Banbury on to 170-4 at the close, Clarke making an unbeaten 25 runs off 76 balls while Sabin remained unbeaten on 91 off 151 balls, which included 11 fours and two sixes.