Stanley sees Hooky home against Tew

Hook Norton beat Great Tew by four wickets in Tuesday’s Banbury Indoor Cricket League fixture.

Lloyd Brock 27no and Joe White 25no helped Tew to 98-3 in the division one fixture. Andrew Stanley 26no saw Hook home but only with four balls to spare as White took 1-36.

Cropredy beat Great Tew A by three wickets.

Martin Jeacock 66 top scored for Tew while Luke Cherry took 2-31. Eli Heath 28no, Cherry 26no and Tony Vickers 25no led Cropredy to victory.

Sandford St Martin beat Shipston-on-Stour by 34 runs.

Colin Simpson 32no, Martin Anson 28 and Chris Thompson 28 helped Sandford to 141-5.

Shipston reached 107-6 with Jack Murphy 36 and Tom Cox 27 top scoring.

Banbury beat Castlethorpe by 32 runs.

George Tait 40no, Andrew Stevens 28no and Jack Lambsden 25 helped Banbury to 132-2.

James Risbridger took 2-27 as Castlethorpe reached 100-5 with Matt Foulkes 29 and Nick Bell 22no top scoring.