Smith will stay in charge in bid to bounce back

Harry Smith says he will remain as captain and hopes to bring Great & Little Tew back up at the first attempt.

Tew were relegated on the final day of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign after Horspath sent them down at Ledwell Road.

We’ve had some very good wins this year but we weren’t good enough to stay up, even though it was only by three points Great & Little Tew captain Harry Smith

Having pulled clear of the division one relegation zone with three straight wins, Tew lost the next three and Saturday’s defeat proved one too many. Horspath’s victory sent Tew down and meant they stayed up following Saturday’s ten wicket success.

It is the first setback for a club which has been on the rise in recent years, coming through the OCA and Cherwell League before gaining promotion to the top division in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League with an appearance at Lord’s thrown in on the way.

The Ledwell Road ground is certainly deserving of top flight cricket and Smith is determined to make sure that happens at the first opportunity.

Smith said: “There was a lot of disappointment around the club afterwards but it’s the first time we’ve had a setback for several years. I’m going to stay on as captain and try to get us back up at the first attempt.

“I hope we can keep this squad together but we need to improve in our batting department next season. Our bowling was steady throughout the year but we lost wickets too easily.

“We crumbled with the bat on Saturday and were never really in it after that. We’ve had some very good wins this year but we weren’t good enough to stay up, even though it was only by three points.”