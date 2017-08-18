Smith issues warning to his players after they pull clear

We’re not safe yet, is the message from Great & Little Tew captain Harry Smith to his players.

The Ledwell Road club entertain Oxford in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier League fixture looking to make it four wins on the spin.

Smith’s side have pulled clear of the division one relegation zone following Saturday’s success at High Wycombe but, with three games to go, much can still change.

Smith said: “We’re not safe yet and I will be making sure the players are aware of that before Saturday’s game. But we’ll go into the game with plenty of confidence after winning three on the trot and I don’t see why we can’t make that four.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Smith added: “Saturday’s victory was the most pleasing, to defend our total on a small pitch was always going to be difficult.

“We looked in control with five overs to go before Wycombe got it down to 15 off the last two but Tom Price and Andy Harris bowled superbly in those two overs. Andy was always going to bowl the final over and it was great to be able to call on his experience.”