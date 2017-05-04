Smith is more than ready to take over the top job at Tew

The end of one era heralds in a new one at Ledwell Road where Harry Smith begins life as Great & Little Tew captain.

Smith takes over from Andy Harris who guided the club up through the Cherwell League and into the top division of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League, with an appearance at Lord’s along the way.

Tew flirted with danger in their first season in division one and Smith knows they have to be mentally stronger when games are going against them to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Smith said he had no hesitation in taking over from Harris but faces a tough opener against Henley on Saturday.

He said: I didn’t take much persuading to take on the role, I was vice-captain last season so it was a natural progression. I sensed with about five or six games to go last season that Andy would be stepping down.

“Andy still has a lot to offer as a player to the club, he bowled very well last season and he will be there if I need any advice this time. This is the first time I’ve captained any of the senior teams at the club but I’ve been here for six or seven years.

“Hopefully we can build on our first season in the top division but I will still be happy with a mid-table finish. If we’re doing better than that then we’ll try to keep it going till the end of the year.

“We had a poor end to last season, only making sure we stayed up in the penultimate game. When we played badly, we really played badly and we’d lose the game in half an hour, so we need to cut that out of our game.

“We’ve got to be mentally stronger and if we can add that to our game we should be fine. But the main aim is still to make sure we’re in this division next season.”

Tew’s success in their rise has been built on a strong team ethic with the majority of the squad coming through the youth set-up. South African all-rounder Jancan Adams is the only new face this time.

Smith added: “A good bowler can win you games and that was my thinking about bringing in an all-rounder. We’ve got batting depth down the order and the nucleus of the side which has come through together.”