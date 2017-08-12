Smith and Garrett tops as Great Tew make it three on the spin

Harry Smith and Jordan Garrett completed half-centuries as Great & Little Tew made it three wins on the spin in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Tew returned from High Wycombe with a thrilling three run victory in Saturday’s division one fixture.

Having been inserted, the Tew openers made an impressive start, putting on 112 runs for the first wicket before Smith was trapped lbw by Alan Duncan for 59 runs off 91 balls, which included a six and nine fours. Fellow opener Joe White, who was run out for 44 runs which included five fours, and Garrett took the score on to 135-2.

Garrett went for 63 runs off 55 balls, including five fours and three sixes, caught by Alan Dobb off Duncan. But the runs continued to flow with Henry Woodward 16, Lloyd Brock 20 and Jancan Adams 22no all making good contributions, helping the visitors to post 261-8 off their 50 overs.

In reply, Wycombe were reduced to 45-2 with opener Patrick Castleden and Duncan both bowled by Lawrence Brock. Nathan Hawkes17 and Edmund Casterton 35 helped Wycombe to steady the ship at 72-3 before the former Banbury batsman was bowled by Andy Harris.

But the runs still flowed and Wycombe moved on to 152-7 thanks to a good stand between Xavier Owen and Kavishka Anjula who then helped his side reach 213-8 in partnership with Conner Haddow. Anjula was caught by Woodward off Robbie Shurmer for 79 runs and Haddow soon followed, run out by Smith for 41 runs as Wycombe edged ever closer to the target.

Thomas Hampton 22 and Dobb still had the chance to win it for Wycombe in the final over but Tew put the brakes on and they held on to prevail by just three runs. Lawrence Brock finished with 2-34, Harris took 2-50 and Shurmer claimed 2-60.