Smith aims to do double ahead of trip to leaders

Great & Little Tew captain Harry Smith admits it’s been a challenging time since taking over at Ledwell Road.

Smith stepped up from vice-captain to take over from outgoing skipper Andy Harris this season. His Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign could not have got off to a better start with an opening day victory Henley but times have been tough since then.

Tew make the return trip to the division one leaders on Saturday on the back of a welcome win at Horspath. That ended a sequence of four games without a win, the last coming against Banbury in May, and gives Tew a big boost for Saturday’s tough trip to Henley.

Smith said: “I’m still enjoying the job, it’s been challenging at times so far, but great when you get a win like the one on Saturday.

“We beat Henley on the opening day. It will be more difficult at their place but we’ll be going there aiming to do the double.”

Smith has a full squad to choose from on Saturday after being without several players last weekend.

Robbie Shurmer is back, as is regular wicket keeper Robbie Catling, but he will play in the second XI and Smith will keep wicket again so that he can add an extra bowler or batsman to the side.