Smith aiming for three on the spin

Harry Smith will be looking for his Great & Little Tew side to make it three wins on the spin at High Wycombe on Saturday.

Back to back wins have taken the Ledwell Road club out of the division one relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s trip to High Wycombe.

Smith said: “It’s back in our hands which is where we want to be. We don’t want to rely on other teams, we want to control it ourselves.

“We’ll be aiming to make it three wins on the trot but it will be difficult at High Wycombe, they’re a very good side. But we can take a lot of confidence into the game.”

Jancan Adams picked up four wickets as Tew rocked champions Finchampstead on Saturday. Smith’s boys finally got the better of Finchampstead at the third attempt.