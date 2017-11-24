Sandford get home off last ball to win it

Sandford St Martin A beat Banbury by two wickets in Tuesday’s Banbury Indoor Cricket League fixture.

The division two clash went down to the last ball in a thrilling encounter.

Banbury posted 113-4 in their ten overs with Jack Lambden 31no and Andrew Prior 18 leading the way. Prior then took 1-37 but Scott Reynolds 19, Olli Ong 18no and John Springer 18 led Sandford to victory to inflict a first defeat on Banbury.

Hinton in the Hedges beat Charlbury by five wickets.

Grey Johnson 25no was the only batsman to make a decent score as Charlbury were restricted to 87-3 after Graeme Cesford took 1-25 and Paul White 1-39. Rich Wills 27no and Cesford 28no saw Hinton home.

Broughton & North Newington had a walkover against Azad who failed to raise a side while Bodicote have withdrawn from the league.

Middleton Cheney’s Sam Hanson claimed two awards at the recent Oxon Cricket Association awards evening.

The 17-year-old was named under-19 bowler of the year and also picked up the George Panting Young Player of the Season trophy.