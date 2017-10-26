Sandford are too strong for Hinton

Sandord St Martin A beat Hinton in the Hedges by five wickets in division two of the Banbury Indoor Cricket League.

Matt Tucker took 1-7 Oli Ong 1-20 as Hinton were dismissed for 66 runs with Will Peel Yates 17 and Matt Lemon 18 top scoring. Scott Reynolds 17no saw Sandford home.

Radway beat Azad by 33 runs.

Sam Douthwaite 27no and Will Eagles 20no helped Radway to 115-2. Barry Weston took 2-21 to skittle Azad out despite Ansar Aslam’s 41.

Banbury Veterans beat Broughton & North Newington by eight runs.

James Mitchelmore 24 and Mike Thomas 19 helped Veterans to 78-3. Tom Hill 26 and Dave Eaton 16 top scored before Broughton were shot out.