Sabin will not take a chance on Horspath

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin will be looking to complete the double over Horspath in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League clash.

Sabin’s side return to White Post Road for Saturday’s division one fixture on the back of a draw at Tring Park.

He said: “We comfortably beat Horspath earlier in the season but this is such a tight league this time. You can’t look at any team’s league position, apart from Henley’s, and get an accurate view of how they are doing.”

Looking back on Saturday’s draw at Tring Park, Sabin said: “We went there looking to win the game but once we lost the toss on that wicket we knew it would be tough.

“They’re a dangerous side but up until lunch we bowled tight lines on a wicket that wasn’t doing much.

“But after lunch, they played really well. They’ve got a strong top six and it was a tough ground on which to restrict the flow of runs.

“I wasn’t too disappointed with our bowling and fielding overall.”

Sabin finished just shy of a century on 91 not out but added: “I wasn’t too disappointed not to get a century, even though it was still on with a couple of overs to go, it was important not to get out.”

Overseas bowler Aizaz Cheema seems to have picked the wrong summer to come to England with the firm pitches favouring the batsmen.

But Sabin said: “Aizaz [Cheema] seems to be enjoying his time with us even though the wickets we’ve played on have not been that helpful to him, apart from the game against High Wycombe.

“Although he hasn’t picked up many wickets, he doesn’t give many runs away.”