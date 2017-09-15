Sabin wants to keep the cup at Banbury for a third year

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin is aiming to keep his hands on the OCB Bernard Tollett Cup for another year.

The holders are looking to retain the cup, having won it for the past two years when they take on Horspath in Saturday’s final at Wormsley CC.

We’ll be without a few key players but I’m trying to give those who played in the earlier rounds their chance to play in the final Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

But Banbury go into the final without a recognised wicket keeper. Will Hawtin, Ed Phillips and Craig Haupt are all unavailable so Sabin may keep wicket himself.

Banbury will also be without pace bowler Aizaz Cheema, who has returned home to Pakistan, and Will Briggs.

Sabin said: “We’ll be without a few key players but I’m trying to give those who played in the earlier rounds their chance in the final.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Phillips has announced his retirement from the game following a back injury.

The former Banbury captain enjoyed some good years at the helm and guided the club to the final of the Twenty-20 Cup at The Oval in 2013.

Sabin added: “Jimmy Phillips has been a very good player for the club, he took plenty of wickets and led Banbury to the Oval. It’s a shame he’s had to retire through injury.”