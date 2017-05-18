Sabin sets players a challenge in first test

Captain Lloyd Sabin has thrown down the gauntlet to his players – to prove they can handle the big games.

Banbury entertain Henley in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture and Sabin knows this is the first real test for his young side.

It will be our first test of the season and it will be interesting to see how we respond Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

The White Post Road club go into Saturday’s division one fixture on the back of two opening wins but Henley will be a different proposition to Tring Park and Horspath.

Sabin said: “Henley are an experienced side and have played a lot of cricket together.

“It will be our first test of the season and it will be interesting to see how we respond. But I’ve got no doubts that the players will take on the responsibility for the game.”

So far, Sabin’s young squad have done what is required but the depth of their batting has not been put to the test. So Sabin was happy to see some of his players get good batting time against Lutterworth in Sunday’s ECB National Club Championship victory.

He said: “The top four in the batting order have done most of the work in the league so far so it was good for a few more batsmen to get runs and they all scored a few.”

Banbury’s overseas player Aizaz Cheema will be here in time for Saturday but Ollie Clarke is unavailable.

Great & Little Tew skipper Harry Smith will be looking for his side to bounce back at Burnham following a heavy defeat at Slough.

He said: “Even at this stage of the season, Saturday’s fixture at Burnham is a must-win game.”

Meanwhile, Joe White could be back in a couple of weeks following his shoulder injury.