Sabin says there will be more twists and turns

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin is predicting an exciting end to the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign.

The White Post Road club head to struggling Slough on Saturday, just five points behind second-placed Oxford in division one and still in touch with leaders Henley. Although it will take a slip by Henley to let others in, the table is so tight and, with the final few games back to the win-lose format, there will be plenty of points on offer for the chasing pack.

Sabin said: “It’s so tight, not just at the top but right down the table, and we’d have been even closer if we hadn’t slipped up against Great Tew. Although the leaders are not that far ahead, I’m not looking any further than the next game.

“It’s winner takes all now in the last four games of the season now we’re back to the win-lose format and I can see the table changing a lot over the last few weeks.

“I’m really surprised that Slough are where they are in the table, they’re a very good side, but we will go there with a lot of confidence.”

Sabin said he and Craig Haupt will open the batting for the remaining matches and the Banbury skipper names the same squad which beat Burnham, plus Brad Taylor, for Saturday’s trip to Slough.