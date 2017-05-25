Sabin says Banbury need to be on their guard at rivals

Two of the youngest sides in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League go head-to-head on Saturday.

But, while Banbury boast two wins and a draw so far in division one, Great & Little Tew have lost their last two matches following an excellent opening day victory over Henley.

We’re still unbeaten and we’re going in the right direction Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Players on both sides know each other well but, for Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin, it’s not the game that matters the most.

He said: “It’s not really a derby as far I’m concerned, Oxford is always a big game but High Wycombe and Henley are the two games I look forward to the most.”

While Banbury are unbeaten so far, Harry Smith’s side go into Saturday’s on the back of successive defeats, at Slough and Burnham.

Despite those two defeats, Sabin knows the Ledwell Road club have got a talented line-up and said: “Great Tew are a dangerous side because they seem to do well against the top sides but not so well against teams they should be beat. They’ve got some good players so we’ll have to perform well to get something out of the game.

“We’re still unbeaten and we’re going in the right direction.

“The more experienced players in our side are performing well and getting us through any sticky periods. The younger players are also doing well when they called upon.”

Apart from Ollie Clarke and Jamie Curtis who are still unavailable, Sabin has a full squad to choose from.

Two days later Banbury travel to Henley in the second round of the HCPCL Twenty 20 Cup. With no scheduled county game, Banbury should be at full strength.

Lloyd Brock replaces Liam Manley on Saturday and Tew captain Smith said: “Our batsmen need to step up but we also need to be more of a threat with the new ball. Hopefully, Lloyd Brock will strengthen us in both departments.

“We always seemed to be one over behind where we needed to be at Burnham. Muhammad Haroon is a good bowler but we batted poorly once Jancan Adams was out.”