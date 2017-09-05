Sabin salutes players after they reach their target

Captain Lloyd Sabin has praised his young squad after they achieved their pre-season target.

Banbury finished fourth in the Home Countries Premier Cricket League and Sabin would certainly have settled for that after the exodus of some experienced players. Henley were the runaway division one champions but only four points separated runners-up Oxford and Banbury.

Sabin said: “We set ourselves a target at the start of the season and that was to finish mid-table so I’m pleased to be fourth, especially after losing so many players. But there were some missed opportunities, including the games against Great Tew and Slough, ones we could have done much better in.

“We’re still a young side and I know there is a lot more to come from them.

I had no doubts Charlie Hill would do well in first full senior season, he’s becoming a good all-rounder and Olly Wright stepped up to the mark following the departures of some key players.

“It’s a shame Craig [Haupt] didn’t reach his 10,000 runs but I’m sure he will next season, if he doesn’t it will mean we’re in trouble! Richard West is a big player for us with the bat and the ball, it was pity he missed five games.”