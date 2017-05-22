Sabin reflects on the one that go away

Captain Lloyd Sabin was in philosophical mood following Saturday’s thriller with Henley.

Both sides had a chance to win it in the final over at White Post Road before having to settle for a share of the spoils in a thrilling contest. Banbury lost their 100 per cent start in a game that could have gone either way.

Chasing Banbury’s 195-7, Ziafat Ashraf and Tahir Afridi were at the crease as Henley reached the final over with a chance of victory. They needed ten runs to win it and Afridi struck a four off the last ball to tie the game.

Sabin said: “The game swung back and forth, it was a very exciting match but just a shame for us that we couldn’t win it.

“I was quite happy with our total, it wasn’t an easy pitch to score runs on.

“Four overs out it looked as though Henley would comfortably win it. But Aizaz Cheza bowled a couple of tight overs, as did Olly Wright, and that gave them a bigger total to get in the last over.

“Six to win it, four to tie, was a tough ask for their batsmen on a wicket that wasn’t easy to get a clean hit on. So fair play to Tahir Afridi, he couldn’t have hit it any better and there was nothing we could do about it.”