Sabin looking for Banbury to get back on track

Lloyd Sabin will be looking for Banbury to arrest their losing run when they entertain Slough in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture.

Burnham inflicted a second successive defeat on Banbury in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road where they triumphed by seven wickets.

Having been inserted by the visitors, Banbury made a solid start with openers Craig Haupt and Ollie Clarke putting on 54 runs for the first wicket. Haupt had made a patient 29 runs when he was caught by Sulaiman Javed off Mohammed Faisal Khalid.

Sabin joined Clarke at the crease and the pair took the score on to 110-2 when the Banbury skipper was caught by Harveer Gandam off Javed. Charlie Hill 16 and Clarke put on 38 runs for the third wicket before wickets began to fall.

Clarke was finally caught by Mohammed Faisal Khalid off Javed for 69 runs off 124 balls, which included four fours.

But Will Hawtin 15 was the only other batsman to make double figures as Banbury were restricted to 178-7 off their 50 overs. Javed finished with an impressive 4-43 while Muhammad Haroon picked up 2-34.

In reply, Banbury made early inroads with both openers soon back in the pavilion with only 21 runs on the board. Shabaaz Alam was bowled by Brad Taylor while Fahad Raja was trapped lbw by Aizaz Cheema.

But Gandam steadied the ship as Burnham reached 57-3 before he was joined by Aftab Khan in what proved to be the match winning partnership. The pair saw Burnham home in the 39th over with Gandam hitting an unbeaten 66 runs off 106 balls, including seven fours, while Khan produced 72 runs off just 70 balls that included ten fours.