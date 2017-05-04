Sabin lays his foundations for rebuilding club’s future

For Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin, it’s a case of starting all over again in his second season at the helm.

Having took over from Luke Ryan at White Post Road in 2016, Sabin was looking to push on from last season’s top four finish in the Home Countries Premier Cricket League this time.

But, with several experienced players leaving during the winter, Sabin was left with no other option than to rebuild the squad.

However, Sabin remains upbeat about the new challenge and feels the exodus could prove to be the catalyst for a new era of cricket at the club.

Sabin said: “We’ve lost five or six players since last year but that gives others the chance to step up. We need to be realistic about what we can achieve and the players are fully aware of that.

“The target will be to finish in the top half of the table and we if can do that then we will not have done too bad.

“Several of the players who moved on had been at the club for a long time, they did their bit for us but we fell short in recent seasons when I thought we could have won the league. They were going to leave at some time and I’m really excited about this year.

“I always felt 2016 was going to be a transition year, captaining the club for the first time, and pushing us on this year. But as it’s turned out with several players moving on we won’t be able to do that because we’ve got to rebuild again.

“I know there are a lot of players at this club who have the potential to play at this level. This is an exciting time for us and if those players take that opportunity then the future looks good.

“The exciting part about it is that this will be the squad I assemble not inherit. It’s an opportunity to build my squad and I’ve already implemented a few changes to put my stamp on the team.

“We’ve had a meeting and the players are all aware of what my expectations are and they know what they expect of each other too. I want us to be an honest, hardworking group, if we do that then I believe we will have a reasonable season.”

Besides promoting up the order from within the club, Banbury have brought in four new players.

Batsman Ben Ward, who is originally from Jersey and now lives in South Africa, is based at Winchester House School, while all-rounder Jack Wilkins has joined from Buckingham and leg-spin bowler Jamie Curtis has arrived from Cumnor.

Sabin is hoping that overseas seamer Aizaz Cheema will be here in time from Pakistan for Saturday’s opener against Tring Park at White Post Road.