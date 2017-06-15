Sabin is confident Banbury can match the champions

Captain Lloyd Sabin knows what Banbury need to do if they are to get anything at the Home Counties Premier Cricket League champions.

Sabin’s side travel to Finchampstead for Saturday’s division one fixture looking to build on last weekend’s draw with Slough.

It was disappointing not to be able to chase that total down but, all in all, I was happy with the performance Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

The champions’ success last year was built around dynamic bowler Jandre Coetzee and Sabin knows Banbury will have to deal with his threat if they are to get anything from the game.

Banbury had to be content with a draw against Slough at White Post Road where a slow wicket hampered Sabin’s side in their run chase.

Craig Haupt and Sabin had put Banbury on course to chase down Slough’s 223-7 total but once the skipper departed it was a case of shutting up shop.

Sabin said: “It was disappointing not to be able to chase that total down but, all in all, I was happy with the performance. It was hard to score runs on that wicket, even when you had been out there for a while.

“We allowed them to get around 20 more than they should have done but I still fancied us to chase that down. But the wicket was quite slow and difficult to change gear on to increase the runs.

“It was difficult for the incoming batsmen to hit out from ball one so it was difficult to up the run rate.

“But credit to Slough, they had the ideal bowling attack for that wicket and they bowled well, they didn’t give us any rubbish balls to hit.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, he added: “We’ve got to build on that display at the champions this weekend and if we perform how we did against Slough I’m sure we can come away from Finchampstead with something.

“They’re a good side but if we can see off their opening two bowlers, that will give us a good platform in the game.”