Sabin has third win on spin as his target

Banbury head to struggling Tring Park looking to make it three wins on the spin on Saturday.

Having seen off their main Home Counties Premier Cricket League rivals High Wycombe and Oxford in succession, Banbury travel to a Tring Park outfit who are fighting to stay in division one.

Captain Lloyd Sabin feels his side have done enough, not just in those last two victories, but in recent games to show they have what it takes to be at the right end of the table.

Apart from leaders Henley, the table is tight and Banbury are only five points off champions Finchampstead who are in second place. But it’s an unpredictable campaign and Sabin will be guarding against complacency.

He said: “Tring Park are a dangerous side, with a couple of good batsmen who can get runs if we allow them to. But if we approach the game the same way as we have the last four then I’m sure we can get the result.”

And the Banbury skipper was full of praise for Richard West, who only arrived back in the country from South Africa hours before helping to skittle Oxford out with a five-wicket haul. West and Charlie Hill were in top form with bat and ball as Banbury put one over their closest rivals.

Sabin said: “Richard West got back from South Africa on the morning of the match and went straight to the ground. So that was an even more impressive performance from him, to take five wickets and hit a half-century.

“But Charlie Hill was very economical and both of them performed out of their skins.

“Oxford bowled very well early on but Charlie [Hill] and I got us through a difficult period before he and Richard [West] capitalised.”