Ruscote and Chippy will fight it out

Leaders Ruscote and Chipping Norton will fight it out for the division two title in the Banbury Indoor Cricket League.

Ruscote beat Broughton & North Newington by 61 runs on Tuesday.

Bananas Ali 30no and Imran Hussain 26no helped Ruscote to 124-3 while Clark Berry took 1-29. Imran Younis took 2-35 and Banarus Ali took 1-4 as Newington were dismissed in the ninth over with Don Patterson 17 top scoring.

Marston St Lawrence ended Middleton Cheney’s promotion hopes with an eight run victory.

Tom Brooks 39no helped Marston to 90-5 in ten overs. Liam Upstone took 2-28 as Middleton reached 82-3 with Ben Cross 15no top scoring.

Charlbury beat Radway by six wickets.

Radway posted 78-4 in ten overs with Sam Douthwaite 23 top scoring while Ashley Rump took 1-14. Rump then hit 28no to see Charlbury home.