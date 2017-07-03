Promotion chasers prove too strong for Great Tew

Challow & Childrey were too strong for hosts Great & Little Tew II as they eased to a six wicket victory to maintain their Cherwell Cricket League division two promotion hopes.

The visitors managed to restrict Tew to below 200 and needed just 36.2 overs to knock off the target and remain only eight points off the pace in the promotion race.

Ryan Gordon inserted Tew and Challow got off to a perfect start as opener Tim Wyatt was bowled by Conor Jones for one. Wyatt’s fellow opener Markus Jeacock was resolute as he hit 37, while Jack Belmont struck 54 and Ian Bryan an unbeaten 43.

Those middle order runs proved crucial as Tew recovered from a precarious 65-5, thanks largely to a 99 run stand between Belmont and Bryan for the sixth wicket. The wickets were shared around, with Joe Harris the pick of the Challow attack as his ten economical overs went for only 17 runs.

But Tew’s total of 172-7 in their 50 overs never looked like being enough.

Although Jamie King removed Luke Jones cheaply, Challow made light work of the run chase as Gordon hit 41, Robert-Jones-Walters 33 and Justin Penrose 26no.

Rob Keat celebrated his county call-up with a brilliant six wicket haul, which helped Didcot to a crushing 105 run victory at home to Sandford St Martin.

Keat took 6-42 and Adam Webb 4-22 as Sandford were skittled out for just 69.

This was in response to Didcot’s seemingly below-par total of 174 all out as Simon Smith claimed 4-21 and Tom Goffe 3-31.

Early season pacesetters Cropredy are having a torrid time of it and crashed to their fifth successive defeat at home to Bledlow Village, who went top.

Matt Pearce took 6-20 to rip through the Cropredy innings for 126 before Will Woodward top scored with 63 to steer Bledlow to 127-3 in 26.2 overs.