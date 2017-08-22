Oxford hold on to end Great Tew’s winning sequence

Great & Little Tew’s three-match winning Home Counties Premier Cricket League run came to an end in a close game with Oxford, falling short by just eight runs.

Having elected to bat at Ledwell Road in Saturday’s division one fixture, Oxford raced to 63-2 before they lost a couple of wickets. But Muhammad Ayub and Shamilal Mendis took the visitors on to 142-5

Mendis was caught by Jordan Garrett off Joe Thomas for 26 while Ayub was finally trapped lbw by Tom Price for 56. But Mark Beer added a useful 29 runs as Oxford posted 225-9 off their 50 overs while Thomas took 3-26.

In reply, Harry Smith and Joe White put on 40 runs for the opening wicket. But Smith 26 then ran out of partners as his side slipped to 51-5.

Andy Harris 26 and Jancan Adams got Tew back on track, putting on 56 runs for the seventh wicket. Adams and Thomas almost pulled it off as they took Tew on to 204-8.

Adams went for 71 before Thomas was run out in the final over for a gallant 38 runs off just 32 balls, which included two sixes and two fours as Tew finished on 217-9.