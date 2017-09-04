Ong shines but he cannot find final win for Sandford

Olly produced a fine all round display but could not prise a final day victory for Sandford St Martin in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Sandford St Martin were held to a draw by a resolute Didcot in Saturday’s division two fixture.

Ong 58no and Paul Tanner 51 helped Sandford to 250-8 in their 53 overs, Rob Keat taking 3-65. Didcot lost regular wickets in their reply, Ong taking 4-24, but Richard Cook 66 and Vishane Perera 33 as they closed on 174-8.

Joe Harris took a hat-trick in figures of 5-30 as Challow & Childrey beat Great & Little Tew II by eight wickets to secure the runners-up spot.

Harris and George Trewby 3-39 combined to dismiss Tew for just 125. Ryan Gordon 39no led Challow home in the 25th over.

Cropredy fell to a 131 run defeat at Bledlow Village after Harry Bartlett scored an excellent century.

Bartlett’s 113 and Olly Woodward 52 helped Bledlow to 288 all out in the 52nd over, Saim Hussain taking 4-64. But Cropredy were all out for 157.

Oxford Downs finished on a high with a two wicket win against Banbury II.

Johnny Law took 5-71 to help to dismiss Banbury for 178 in the 37th over, giving Downs 63 overs to chase down the target. And they crept over the winning line with an over left at 181-1, Amin Rafiq scoring 42.

Witney Mills leapfrogged Brackley into third place in division four with a two wicket victory.

Mills bowled Brackley out for 119 as Ollie Burney took 4-44 and Pierre Lefort 3-36. In tricky conditions, Mills lost regular wickets but crept over the winning line at 121-8 in the 60th over.

Abingdon Vale II had to settle for the division five runners-up spot with a five wicket victory at Cropredy II.

George Evans 4-35 and Paul Butcher 3-24 combined to dismiss Cropredy for 126 in the 42nd over. And Vale reached 128-5 in reply to seal victory as Rob Hood hit 43 and Chris Butcher 31.