Neighbours need the points to steer clear of drop zone

Neighbours Sandford St Martin and Great & Little Tew face a fight to stay up in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Adam Hall’s excellent unbeaten century helped Oxford II to a crushing 126 run victory at Sandford in division two.

Hall smashed an unbeaten 107, Mark Beer 56 and Arthur Muir 53, which allowed Oxford to declare on 265-5 in 50 overs. In reply, Sandford had no answer to Joe Porter 6-35 as they slumped to 139 all out, leaving them just three points above the drop zone.

Great & Little Tew II remain in the relegation zone, despite a comprehensive seven wicket win at home to basement boys Oxford & Bletchingdon Nondescripts.

Curtly Slatter was the all-round star for Tew, taking 4-52 in Nondies’ 198-8, Joe Butler hitting 72. Slatter then top-scored with 93 to steer Tew home at 199-3, Josh Garrett also chipping in with 54no.

Leighton Buzzard Town went back to the top with a six wicket win at home to Cropredy.

Buzzard inserted their visitors and dismissed them for just 124 as Dan Scott took 3-23 and Jack Kempster 3-40. Buzzard wasted little time reaching 128-4 to wrap up victory as Phil Whatmore struck 76.

Banbury II’s title hopes suffered a huge setback as they fell to a seven wicket defeat against Dinton, who went top of division one.

Helped by Tom Bartlett 56 and George Tait 38, Banbury set 200-9 in their 53 overs. But Dinton were up to the task as they cruised home at 203-3 in the 43rd over as Fraser Stuart hit 73 and Mike Sutliff 71.