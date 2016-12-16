Middleton just edge out title rivals

Middleton Cheney edged out Banbury Indoor Cricket League title rivals Chipping Norton.

Ian Widdows 47 helped Chippy to 129-4 in Tuesday’s division two fixture. Craig Merry 30 and Dave Eaton 21 put Middleton on the way to victory but only with one ball to spare.

Charlbury beat Marston St Lawrence by 66 runs.

Rob Night 25no and Ashley Rump 25no helped Charlbury to 126-3. Rump then took 3-5 to skittle Marston out with Josh Hornsby 25 top scoring.

Broughton & North Newington beat Radway by three wickets.

Stuart Morgan took 2-15 as Radway were shot out for 80 with Charlie Squire 35 top scoring. Clark Berry 25no led Newington to a facile success in reply.