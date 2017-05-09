Markham is tops as Westbury win opener

Newly-promoted Westbury got their Cherwell Cricket League division three campaign off to the perfect start with a 104 run victory at home to Cublington.

A tricky start was excellently rescued by the middle and lower order with George Markham 80 and Charlie Purton 40 the main contributors. Westbury eventually declared on 263-9 off 52 overs.

In reply, Westbury’s bowlers took wickets throughout and bowled Cublington out for 150 with Ketan Patel 75 top scoring. The wickets were shared around but the best figures were Andy Clark’s 3-13.

Banbury III got off to a superb start with a convincing 87 run win against Great Brickhill II.

After being asked to bat, Banbury got off to a steady start with skipper Neil Megson 42, Mike Thomas with a classy 53 and some big hitting by Imran Mohammed 41 taking them to 190. Andy Prior and youngster Ally Short 23no got Banbury to a creditable 227-7.

In reply, Brickhill never got going as Banbury bowled superbly, evergreen Keith Arnold 3-32 and Dan Bartlett 3-9 the pick as the visitors were shot out for 140.

Horley drew with East Oxford.

Having been inserted, Horley openers Andrew Stanley 36 and Dave Taylor 56 got the innings off to a great start.

Nick Tarrant 60 came in at 101-1, rotating the strike, allowing for some clean striking from the middle order to end the innings on 245-7.

Sulaiman Hussain was the pick of the East Oxford bowlers with 3-41.

In reply, East Oxford got off to a slow start, mainly due to some tight bowling from James Wimbush 3-40. At 33-3, Hussain came to the crease, hitting an impressive 73.

Stanley 4-32 bowled tight lines and the runs dried up for the batsmen meaning a draw was the outcome with East Oxford finishing on 180-8.