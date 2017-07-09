Leaders see off Great Tew despite Woodward’s efforts

Great & Little Tew were unable to complete the double over Home Counties Premier Cricket League leaders Henley.

Harry Smith’s side lost by eight wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture despite an impressive knock from Henry Woodward.

Having been inserted, the visitors were soon in trouble at 33-2 after Joe White was bowled by Tahir Afridi who then bowled Smith, just as the skipper was finding his range, having hit 24 runs, including five fours, off just 25 balls.

Jordan Garret and Lloyd Brock steadied the ship and put on 50 runs for the third wicket. Garrett had made 47 runs off 90 balls, including eight fours, when he was caught by Stewart Davison off Afridi.

Brock and Woodward came together and took the score on to 135-4. Brock made 40 runs, including six fours, off 160 balls before he was caught by Tom Nugent off Harry Jordan.

Woodward remained at the crease but no other incoming batsmen could make an impression as Afridi and Gurveer Singh enjoyed good spells. Woodward was finally run out for 76 runs off 104 runs, which included eight fours and a six, as Tew posted 212-9 off their 64 overs while Afridi took 3-31 and Singh 3-50.

In reply, Tew made the early breakthrough when David Barnes was caught by Curtly Slatter off Jancan Adams but captain Michael Roberts was not to be moved.

Roberts and Waqas Hussain produced the match-winning partnership as the pair put on 170 runs for the second wicket. Hussain was finally caught by Woodward off Joe Thomas for 108 runs off just 90 balls, which included 20 fours and a six.

Roberts remained unbeaten on 79 runs off 112 balls, included 11 fours and a six, as he and Euan Woods saw Henley home in the 40th over.