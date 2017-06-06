Lambden tops as Banbury move to challenge leaders

Banbury II moved up to second in division one of the Cherwell Cricket League with a 34 run victory at Tiddington.

Captain Justin Lambden hit 97 and Tom Bartlett 68 to help Banbury to 222 all out in the final over despite Ben Smith taking 4-73.

Will Goodman struck 52 in Tiddington’s reply but 4-67 from James Phillips and 3-12 from George Tait helped Banbury to dismiss the hosts for 188 runs.

Cropredy were knocked off top spot in division two as they fell to a single wicket defeat at Buckingham Town II.

Joe Fox’s 56 was crucial as Cropredy were all out for 164 in the 46th over.

Patrick Somerton 3-52 and Matt McInerney 3-54 bowled well for Cropredy but Buckingham edged to 169-9 to secure the win.

Great & Little Tew II got off the mark with their first win of the season, beating Leighton Buzzard Town by two wickets.

Tom Price 3-22 and Joe White 3-24 helped to dismiss the visitors for just 114, before Price hit 34 as Tew edged in at 115-8.

But Sandford St Martin slumped to 97 all out and an eight wicket defeat at home to Bledlow Village.

Chasing the meagre target, Bledlow raced to 98-2 in 19.2 overs, Adam Mould hitting an unbeaten 43.