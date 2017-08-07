Jones and Howe are tops as Sandford rock title chasers

Have your say

Sandford St Martin upset title-chasing Bledlow Village in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Sandford won Saturday’s division two fixture by a single wicket as Kris Jones and Jim Howe completed half-centuries.

The home side were bowled out for 224, Olly Woodward hitting 71 and Matthew Bolton 61. Will Woodward then took 7-57 for Bledlow but, helped by Jones 65 and Howe 51, Sandford edged home at 225-9.

Previous leaders Buckingham Town II were thumped by 115 runs at Cropredy.

Batting first, Cropredy racked up 263-7 in their 50 overs, Ed Somerton top scoring with 67 and Joe Fox hitting 50.

Richard Lynch then claimed 3-9 and Jamie Jennings 3-31 as the visitors were shot out for 148.

Great & Little Tew II lost by 24 runs on the DLS method at Leighton Buzzard Town.

In a match badly affected by the rain, Buzzard posted 154-6 in 30 overs, Ollie Price taking 4-17. Tew were then restricted to just 130-9 in their reply as they struggled to master the damp conditions.

Banbury II’s division one title hopes suffered a setback as they crashed to an 84 run defeat at home to Tiddington on Saturday.

But fortunately for Banbury, leaders Long Marston had their match at Oxford Downs washed out without a ball bowled, so the defeat was not as damaging as it might have been for their title aspirations.

Tiddington skipper Will Goodman opted to bat first on winning the toss and, in a match reduced to 48 overs per side, they racked up an impressive 263-6.

Chris Goodman led the way with 90, while Patrick Knightley hit an unbeaten 48 and Pykett 40no while Richard Simpson took 3-60 for the home side.

In reply, Banbury never really recovered from 25-3 despite a 101-run stand between Will Briggs 61 and Will Hawtin 35. Banbury were eventually all out in the 33rd over for 179 as young Ben Smith returned figures of 5-59.