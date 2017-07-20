It’s now or never to stay in contention says Smith

Great & Little Tew captain Harry Smith knows his side have to start winning games before it is too late.

Smith’s side had two home games against their Home Counties Premier Cricket League relegation rivals to get back on track. But last weekend’s loss to Slough leaves Tew second from bottom ahead of Saturday’s clash with division one basement boys Burnham at Ledwell Road.

Debutant 17-year-old Tom Price batted well and retains his place while Henry Woodward is another young batsman who has performed well this year.

Smith said: “I will be putting the players under pressure to perform. This is a game we have to win, we have to keep in touch with the teams above us and we don’t want to be chasing in the last few weeks.

“Some of the more experienced players, myself included, need to follow the example of younger batsmen like Henry Woodward and Tom Price.

“Tom batted really well but we lost wickets at regular intervals and couldn’t get any decent partnerships. It was an important toss to win but I still thought we did well to get to 180 plus.

“Slough chanced their arm from the start, they got away with a few but went for it off every ball.”