Howe’s heroics in vain as Great Tew take derby spoils

Jim Howe’s spectacular unbeaten 129 and three-wicket haul was in vain for Sandford St Martin II as they lost by seven wickets at Great & Little Tew III in division six of the Cherwell Cricket League.

Howe’s brilliant century allowed Sandford to declare on 246-3 after 46 overs.

But that proved to be a somewhat ‘sporting’ declaration as neighbours Tew used 49.5 overs to reach 247-3 and wrap up victory, Sam Barnes hitting 72no, Jamie Shurmer 61 and Tom Young 52no.

Westbury II hammered visitors Cublington II by 223 runs after racking up a massive 327 all out.

Tom Boardman 56 and Andrew Lees 50 starred in Westbury’s mammoth innings, and then Michael Peyton-Bruhl took 4-27 as Cublington were shot out for only 104 in their reply.

Eric Carpenter’s unbeaten century helped Brackley to a 57 run victory at Bletchley Town in division four.

Carpenter hit an unbeaten 105 in Brackley’s 203-9 before Rob Cartwright took 5-38 to dismiss Bletchley for just 146 in reply.

Cropredy II saw off hosts Bledlow Ridge by seven wickets in division five.

Batting first, Ridge posted 177 all out, Matt Dakin hitting 64. But Cropredy needed just 29.2 overs to reach 178-3 to wrap up a convincing win.