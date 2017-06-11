Hawkes hits century but Tew hold on to earn a draw

Great & Little Tew drew with High Wycombe in Saturday’s Home Countries Premier Cricket League fixture at Ledwell Road where Nathan Hawkes completed a century for the visitors.

Having inserted the visitors in the division one clash, captain Harry Smith saw his side make a good start in the field with Wycombe being reduced to 36-2 after Gavin Baker was caught by Henry Woodward off Jancan Adams who then bowled Edmund Casterton for 20.

But Hawkes and Kavishka Anjula took Wycombe on to 89-4 before George Russell and the former Banbury batsman put on 111 runs for the fifth wicket. Russell was caught by Curtly Slatter off Andy Harris for 46, which included six fours off 82 balls.

But Hawkes went on to complete his century before he was finally caught by Adams off Joe Thomas, having hit 111 runs off 155 balls, including 13 fours. The visitors closed on 239-6 off their 64 overs while Harris took 2-61, Adams picked up 2-49 and Thomas claimed 2-53.

In reply, Tew soon lost Smith for 18 when he was caught by Castleden off Cameron Parsons and the hosts were soon in trouble at 54-4. Jancan Adams 31 and Jordan Garrett steadied the ship and took the hosts on to 117-5.

Garrett made 39 runs, including five fours, before he was caught by Hawkes off Adam Dobb, Robbie Shurmer and Robbie Catling 14 took Tew on to 136-7 but any chance of victory was long gone. Harris 17 and Thomas batted out the remaining overs to earn Tew a draw as they closed on 161-8 off their 58 overs while Parsons finished with 4-42.