Haupt misses out on final day but Banbury win derby

Craig Haupt missed out on his final chance this year to become the first Home Counties Premier Cricket League batsman to reach 10,000 runs.

Banbury beat Oxford by 140 runs in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road where Haupt could only make another 13 runs, leaving him 20 short of the milestone. Captain Lloyd Sabin also missed out on a final day century by one run.

Sabin elected to bat, putting on 41 runs for the first wicket, that of Haupt, who was trapped lbw by Harvey Eltham, having survived an earlier appeal. Sabin and Ollie Clarke put on 128 runs for the second wicket before the captain went for 99 runs off 105 balls, which included 14 fours and a six, bowled by Chris Humphreys agonisingly short of another century.

Clarke soon followed, caught by Freddie Simon off Eltham for 51 runs, which included four fours and a six off 81 balls. Jack Wilkins and Charlie Hill took Banbury passed the three-figure mark.

Hill 38 and Olly Wright 19no saw Banbury to 251-6 at the close of their 50 overs.

Oxford made a terrible start in their reply and never recovered as Richard West went on to enjoy a brilliant spell with the ball.

The visitors were reduced to 7-3 as Aizaz Cheema and Brad Taylor took out the top order. They recovered to reach 90-6 through the efforts of Muhammad Ayub 46 Freddie Simon before the wickets began to tumble again as West ripped through the lower order to dismiss Oxford for 111 runs in the 30th over.

West finished the season with an impressive haul of 4-11 while Taylor took 3-22.