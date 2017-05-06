Haupt hits century as Banbury make a winning start

Craig Haupt completed his first century since 2013 as Banbury got their Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign off to a winning start.

Banbury beat Tring Park by 23 runs in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road.

Inserted by the visitors, Banbury got off to a solid start with Tom Bartlett and Haupt putting on 92 runs for the first wicket. Bartlett went for 44 runs, caught by Lawrence Snookes off Michael Payne, having hit five fours and a couple of sixes.

Lloyd Sabin joined Haupt at the crease and the pair put on a massive 102 runs. The Banbury skipper made 49 runs off 61 balls before he was caught by Shelvin Gumbs off Alexander Woodland going for a big six and Sabin’s 44 included five fours.

Richard West came in to partner Haupt and made a quick-fire 30 off 22 balls, which included a couple of fours and sixes. Haupt, who has battled back from career threatening injuries, went on to make 116 runs before he was run out, having hit 15 fours and a six off 159 balls.

In reply, Park lost Alexander early on but fellow opener Andrew Dixon and Gumbs helped the visitors get back on track at 153-2. But, no sooner had Gumbs been trapped lbw by West for 68 runs, than Dixon soon followed for 48, bowled by new recruit Jack Wilkins.

Adam Ali was caught by Wilkins off West for 20 while Michael Payne was bowled by Wilkins for the same score with Park on 197-5. But the visitors lost more wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed in the penultimate over.

West finished with 4-40 while Wilkins picked up 2-35 as Banbury made the best possible start to the season.