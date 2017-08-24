Haupt faces a race against time to pass milestone

Time is running out for Craig Haupt to reach his milestone in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

The Banbury left-hander needs 42 runs from the final two games of the season to become the league’s first batsman to reach 10,000 runs. Haupt had been going well but the runs have dried up in the last couple of games, only 12 came at Slough, and a duck against Finchampstead at White Post Road means he has only two games left, at High Wycombe and against Oxford to get it.

If it happens, great, if not then I’ll have to come back next year! Banbury vice-captain Craig Haupt

However, Haupt remains philosophical about the record and said: “If it happens, great, if not then I’ll have to come back next year! I’m not feeling any extra pressure, the other players keep mentioning it but I’m just concentrating on each game.

“There was nothing I could do about the ball which I got out to on Saturday.

“We’ve got two massive games to finish the season, at High Wycombe and then at home to Oxford. Ideally, I’d like to get the record against Oxford but if I can do it a week before that I’d still be happy.

“We’ve not been able to string a run of results together but the boys have been brilliant this year. We’ve either batted well and bowled poorly or the other way around, but it’s young side.”