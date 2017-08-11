Haupt closes in on record as Banbury get back on track

Four games to go and Craig Haupt is getting closer to a new Home Counties Premier Cricket League record.

Haupt needs just 54 runs to become the first batsman in the league’s history to reach 10,000 runs.

The Banbury batsman will be looking to keep the scoreboard ticking over when his side travel to lowly Slough for Saturday’s division one fixture.

And, having hit an unbeaten 45 runs in last weekend’s ten wicket win at Burnham, Haupt is bang back in form with the bat.

Haupt said: “We’ve got to keep it going for the last four games of the season and it’s so tight. In the 50-50 format anything can happen and it’s winner takes all.

“We’ve just got to keep winning but the younger players have got to stand up and start showing what they can do. We’ve trained hard all the way through as a squad and done so well, it would be disappointing if we let it slip.

“I’m quietly confident I can do it. I started the season strongly but had a bit of a lull in the middle period. That was nothing to do with my preparation, I didn’t change anything but things didn’t go well for me.

“The batting order looks as though it will change for the last four games, as it did on Saturday with Lloyd [Sabin] opening with me. It’s not just about my 10,000 runs, Lloyd is getting close to his 1,000 runs for this season, which would be a phenomenal achievement if he does it.

“He’s played so well throughout the year, he needs 296 runs but the way he’s striking the ball he can do it. The way Lloyd has been playing has meant I can go about my business how I want to.”