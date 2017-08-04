Harris urges Tew to keep up the good fight

Great & Little Tew bowling hero Andy Harris insists his side have to use their nine-wicket success over local rivals Banbury as a springboard for the rest of the season.

Harris took 5-37 to help bowl out Banbury for a mere 124 in the derby encounter – a figure Tew reached for the loss of just one wicket.

It helped bring a result that lifted the second-from-bottom side right back on to the tails of their nearest rivals in the battle against relegation with Slough only a point ahead and Tring just five.

It is a situation Harris knows they have to build on.

He said: “It was a really important win for us – especially considering the results around us (Tring lost while Slough’s game was abandoned).

“It puts us right back in the mix and gets things back in our hands.

“It is even more important considering Tring and Slough play each other this weekend and they obviously can’t both win.

“It was good to get the win because it comes on the back of a couple of games when we would have liked to have picked up more positive results – especially against Burnham.

“It’s always nice to beat Banbury but more than anything it shows we can compete in this division.

“Now we’re back in touch with the sides above us we have to fight and prove we deserve to stay in this league.

“We’re at home on Saturday, where we always play better, against Finchampstead and we need to put in a strong performance and get another positive result.”