Harris and Thomas lay foundations as Tew get back on track

Andy Harris and Joe Thomas were in top form with the ball as Great & Little Tew finally got back to winning ways in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Harry Smith’s side beat Horspath by eight wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture with the skipper and Jordan Garrett both hitting half-centuries.

Having elected to field, Smith saw Horspath openers Tom Coleman and Rob Eason make a solid start. The pair put on 47 runs before Eason was bowled by Lawrence Brock for 16 runs.

Fellow opener Coleman proved to be the mainstay of his side’s innings, putting on 52 runs for the second wicket with James Fitzjohn. But when Fitzjohn was caught by Smith off Harris, Coleman soon followed, trapped lbw by Thomas for 58 runs, which included ten fours.

Worse was to follow as Horspath’s middle order collapsed and they were reduced to 119-9. Harris and Thomas also ripped through the lower order to skittle Horspath out 138 runs in the 46th over.

Thomas picked up an impressive 5-37 and Harris finished with 4-22.

In reply, the visitors lost Joe White 13 with only 17 runs on the board but Smith remained at the crease as he and Garrett steadied the ship. The pair took the score on to 82-2 when Smith was trapped lbw by Jamil Faruk for 50 runs, which included nine fours, off 78 balls.

Garrett also went on to make a half-century as he and Lloyd Brock 22 saw Tew home in the 44th over. Garrett made 51 runs off 117 balls, which included seven fours.