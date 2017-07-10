Gurney hits century as Westbury see off title rivals

Tom Gurney completed a century as Westbury went back to the top of division three of the Cherwell Cricket League with a 233 run hammering of fellow title contenders Cublington.

Westbury racked up 302 all out with a ball to spare in their 50 overs. Gurney 103 and a 50 for Olly Tice set Westbury up for their big score.

In reply, Westbury’s bowling and fielding was excellent and Cublington were bowled out for 69. The wickets were shared around but a terrific opening spell from Charlie Purton set Westbury on their way.

A five-wicket haul from Andrew Stanley helped Horley to a three wicket victory at home to East Oxford.

Stanley claimed 5-39 and Dave Eaton 3-30 as East Oxford were bowled out for 205. Craig Lynes 59 and Stanley 44 then led the home side to 206-7.

Great Brickhill II picked up only their second win of the season as they saw off visitors Banbury III by 94 runs.

Greg MacDonald 77 and James Clark 59no saw Brickhill to a formidable total of 295-5. Banbury were never in the hunt as Edward Marshall took 6-23, the visitors falling to 201 all out.