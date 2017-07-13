Great Tew set target as Smith looks to pull clear

Great & Little Tew captain Harry Smith says his side must win their next two games if they are to avoid a relegation fight.

Smith’s side have back-to-back Home Counties Premier Cricket League home games which will be pivotal to his side’s survival.

Tew have slipped to the bottom of division one but Smith is confident they can get back on track at Ledwell Road, starting against fellow strugglers Slough on Saturday before entertaining Burnham the following weekend.

Smith said: “The games against Slough and Burnham will determine our season. We need to win both matches and they are at home which is a big positive for us as we seem to perform better there.”

Tew make one change, Tom Price comes in for Curtly Slatter, from the side which lost by eight wickets at leaders Henley. Despite the defeat, there were some encouraging performances and Smith added: “Henley just had the extra quality in the batting and bowling departments but I’m not too disappointed.

“We had some very good performances, Henry Woodward batted very well and Jordan Garrett looked good until he was out first ball after lunch, which was a blow, and I was finding the runs but got out at a bad time.”