Great Tew fail to build on good start as they slip to a narrow defeat

For the second week running, Great & little Tew were on the wrong end of a narrow defeat in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Harry Smith’s side lost by 13 runs in Saturday’s division one fixture at Tring Park where they came up short after putting themselves in a good position at the end of the first innings.

Having won the toss, Smith saw his side soon have Tring Park in trouble as they were reduced 35-4 with Lawrence Brock taking out the top three batsman. Brock bowled Liam Gough, trapped fellow opener Alexander Woodland lbw and then saw Smith catch Charlie Macdonell.

Shelvin Gumbs and Michael Payne rescued the innings as they put on 32 runs for the fifth wicket and the hosts scored steadily, if not spectacularly, to reach 123 before their final wicket fell in the 37th over. Lawrence Brock finished with 4-41, Joe Thomas took 2-16 and Andy Harris picked up 2-31.

In reply, Tew reached 35 without loss before they followed a similar path to Tring Park. Smith was caught by Rory Criddle off Shelvin Gumbs for 25 and the wickets began to tumble.

Fellow opener Joe White, Jordan Garrett, Curtly Slatter and Henry Woodward all went without seriously troubling the scorers as Tew were reduced to 41-4 with Gumbs taking out the top order.

Lloyd Brock 30 and Lawrence Brock put the visitors back in contention as they put on 28 runs for the ninth wicket. The last pair had plenty of overs in hand to reach the target but Lawrence Brock was bowled for 18 by Woodland in the 34th over to end their hopes.