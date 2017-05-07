Garrett leads the way as Tew edge home in a thriller

Jordan Garrett led the way as Great & Little Tew gave new captain Harry Smith a winning start in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Tew beat Henley by ten runs in Saturday’s thrilling division one fixture at Ledwell Road where the visitors inserted their hosts.

Smith went for 12 bowled by Keegan Russell but Garrett remained at the crease to form the backbone of his side’s innings. Henry Woodward and Garrett took Tew on to 67-2 before he departed but Curtly Slatter came in to take the score on to 158-3.

Slatter made 46 runs before he was caught by Tahir Afridi off Matthew Rowe and Garrett soon followed for 77 runs, caught by Tom Nugent, also off Rowe.

Robbie Shurmer added 26 runs as Tew closed on 242-8 in their allotted 50 overs.

In reply, Henley were reduced to 54-3 as Andy Harris took care of openers Michael Roberts, caught by Joe Thomas for 22, and Rowe, who was caught by Robbie Catling for 18.

Euan Woods and Stewart Davison steadied the ship and took the score on to 120-4. Davison was bowled by Ian Bryan for 33 and that became 165-7 when Woods was caught by Garrett also off Bryan for 50.

Henley were still in contention in the latter stages with good knocks from Nugent 35, Afridi 15 and Gurveer Singh 15, taking it down to the final over when they lost their final wicket. Bryan took 3-39, Thomas picked up 2-29 and Harris returned 3-55.