Garrett hits century as Tew complete a thrilling victory

Josh Garrett played a captain’s role with a brilliant unbeaten century as Great & Little Tew II beat Didcot in division two of the Cherwell Cricket League.

Tew chased down a mammoth target to beat visitors Didcot by four wickets at Ledwell Road.

Didcot set a formidable total of 300-7 in their 50 overs, Dan Swindells hitting 84 and Elliot Matthews 88. But Garrett then slammed 115 not out in just 80 balls to lead his side to 303-6 with just five balls remaining, his knock containing 16 fours and five sixes.

Cropredy returned to winning ways with a crushing, and much-needed, 147 run victory against visitors Oxford II.

Saim Hussain 67 and Joe Fox 59 helped Cropredy to 280-5 in their 50 overs, a target which Oxford got nowhere near as they were shot out for just 133.

Sandford St Martin lost by 59 runs in a high-scoring affair at Buckingham Town II.

The hosts won the toss and batted first, racking up 331-9 in their 50 overs as Anthony Romaine smashed a brilliant 144 and Tom Goffe claiming 5-60.

Mark Robey 66 and Ian Reynolds 64 gave Sandford hope of a remarkable run chase but they fell to 272 all out as Ben Laycock took 4-42.

Banbury II were no match for fellow division one high-fliers Long Marston as they crashed to a 126 run defeat at White Post Road.

The visitors batted first and amassed 284-8, Sam Bastin top scoring with 80, Archie Hammond hitting 78 and Richard Simpson taking 5-55.

Young George Tait scored 43 in Banbury’s reply but they fell to 158 all out as Andrew Lane took 4-25.