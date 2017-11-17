Former Banbury all-rounder Paine is back for Australia

Former Banbury wicket-keeper Tim Paine has been recalled to the Australia Test team to face England in this winter’s Ashes series.

Paine is back after a seven-year absence but his selection was the biggest surprise in the 13-man squad for the opening two matches. The 32-year-old played the final one of his four previous Tests against India in Bangalore leading up to England’s Ashes success in 2011.

Before arriving at White Post Road in 2015, Paine played for the Tasmanian Tigers in domestic cricket and was a product of the Australian Cricket Academy.

Paine became the youngest-ever contracted player in Australia when he received a rookie contract with Tasmania at 16. He made both his first-class and one-day debuts for Tasmania in 2005, scoring a one-day century later that season and a first-class century in the next.

Paine was a popular member of Banbury’s team in the Home Counties Premier League campaign in 2015. Besides keeping wicket, Paine was a prolific run-maker for the club and completed a century on his debut in the division one fixture at Great & Little Tew before going on to hit another ton at Tring Park that summer.