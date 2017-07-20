Fearless Banbury are ready to take game to the leaders

Banbury face their toughest test of the season when they travel to leaders Henley on Saturday.

But Lloyd Sabin’s side go to the Home Counties Premier Cricket League pacesetters on the back of an impressive run.

Banbury chalked up their third win in four matches by completing the double over Horspath in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road where Aizaz Cheema took five wickets.

The two sides played out a thrilling tied fixture in May but since then Henley have been the team to catch. Although Henley have a healthy advantage, there is little to choose between the chasing pack. Banbury are fourth but only seven points adrift of champions Finchampstead who lie second while High Wycombe are just three points better off than Sabin’s boys.

Sabin said: “We’re in a good place at the moment, so there’s no reason we can’t go to Henley and get a result if we perform like we have in recent games. We’re playing some good cricket and, even when the results weren’t going our way, I was happy with our performances.”

Sabin will have a full squad to choose from and is likely to stick with the same side for the third week running.

Looking back on Saturday’s victory over Horspath, Sabin said: “We got the job done. Chasing a total like that it only needs one batsman to get a good score and, fortunately, that was me. It’s not going too bad for me this year.”

But Sabin was full of praise for Cheema and wicket keeper Will Hawtin, who took four catches.

He added: “The wickets haven’t suited Aizaz this season but everything finally came together for him. Winning the toss and fielding on that wicket was crucial.

“Will may admit he’s not been at his best in the last couple of games but he kept wicket very well on Saturday. He’s one of the youngest keepers in the league so that will boost his confidence.”