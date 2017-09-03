Faruk’s five-timer sends Great & Little Tew down

Great & Little Tew have been relegated on the final day of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign.

Having pulled clear of the relegation zone with three straight wins, Harry Smith’s side lost the next three and Saturday’s reverse against Horspath proved one too many.

Horspath’s victory sent Tew down and meant they stayed up following Saturday’s ten wicket success at Ledwell Road.

Having been inserted, Tew were soon reeling at 40-6 with only Joe White managing to make double figures with 14 runs as Jamil Faruk took out the top and middle order.

Andy Harris and Jancan Adams stemmed the flow of wickets but runs were still hard to come by as they took the hosts on to 89-7. Harris was caught by Robert Eason off Faruk for 20 off 60 balls and Adams soon followed, bowled by Tom Cosford for 26 off 54 balls which included three fours.

Joe Thomas hit an unbeaten 15 runs as he took Tew on to 107 runs when the final wicket fell in the 48th over while Faruk finished with an impressive 5-15.

It was never going to be enough and, having missed out on some vital batting bonus points, Tew were unable to gain any with the ball. Horspath openers Tom Coleman 69no and Eason 27no were never under any pressure and the pair bided their time before seeing the visitors over the line in the 33rd over.