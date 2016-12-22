Eaton and Twynham lead the way

Middleton Cheney go into the festive break with a 100 per cent record in the Banbury Indoor Cricket League.

The division two leaders beat Charlbury by five wickets on Tuesday.

Set a target of 101-3 by Charlbury, Middleton found the required runs in the final over with David Eaton 26no and Steve Twynham 26no top scoring.

Chipping Norton beat Broughton & North Newington by a single wicket.

Newington posted 86-5 in their ten overs with Tom Hill 15 and Clark Berry 15 top scoring while Charith Karawita took 1-31.

In reply, Chippy got home in the ninth over with Ian Widdows 30 and Richard Simpson 27no leading the way.

Ruscote took the pointswithout bowling a single ball after Marston St Lawrence conceded their fixture.