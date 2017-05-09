Early season setbacks for leading Banburyshire clubs

It was defeats all round for Banburyshire’s top sides on the opening day of the Cherwell Cricket League.

Banbury II succumbed to a five wicket defeat at Long Marston in division one.

Batting first, Banbury were bowled out in the 50th over for 182 runs.

Justin Lambden top scored with 62 off 57 balls, which included ten fours and a six, and Mark Pallett who hit 50 runs off 73 balls, including six fours, while Alastair Bee claimed 5-56 for the hosts.

Long Marston’s reply was led by an excellent unbeaten 101 from Archie Hammond off 119 balls which included 15 fours, around whom the innings was built as the home side reached 183-5 in the 46th over despite Ollie Murrey taking 3-17.

And it was a similar story in division two with Great & Little Tew II losing by 97 runs at Didcot.

Returning Didcot duo Vishane Perera and Richard Cook starred in their first ever game at the club’s new Boundary Park ground.

Perera smashed a brilliant 139 from 142 balls and Cook hit 59 from 47 deliveries, as Didcot racked up a formidable 294-6 having declared after 47 overs against the visitors. Tew were never in the hunt in their reply as they were shot out for just 97 runs, Robert Keat returning excellent figures of 6-32.

Sandford St Martin had a tough start as they were hammered by 140 runs against Buckingham Town II at Ledwell Road.

The visitors’ Ben Laycock smashed 110 runs and former Banbury batsman Steve Beck finished just of his century on 97 runs as Buckingham declared on 293-6 in the 47th over, despite Tom Goffe taking 3-50 for Sandford.

The home side never really got started as they slumped to 153 all out, Laycock completing an excellent all-round performance with 3-16.

Cropredy had to be content with a draw at Oxford II.

Ed Somerton 51 and Richard Lynch 30 helped the visitors to 243-9 in their 53 overs. Harold Porter 63 and Ian Crosby 40 were the mainstays in Oxford’s reply as they closed on 171-6.

Rob Cartwright took seven wickets as Brackley thumped Bletchley Town by 76 runs in division four.

Electing to bat first, conditions were challenging for the batsman but Mikey Lowe 46 battled well to put then hosts in a good position at 162-9 after their 53 overs. Sam Newman was pick of the Bletchley bowlers with 5-55.

In reply, Bletchley started well with Matt Shepherd 49 but his dismissal with the score at 65 saw the end of their hopes. Cartwright 7-20 and Josh Markham 3-28 skittled through the remaining batsman to leave Bletchley all out for 86.